StormTRACK Weather: Limited storms, Wednesday

Forecast

Good Morning! Rain chances will be on a downward trend for the remainder of the week but an upper-level trough to our west, moisture, and daytime heating will lead to a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. These thunderstorms will be scattered across the mountains while isolated across the lowlands. As with any thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfalls can accompany these storms. Drier air will limit thunderstorm chances through at least Saturday leaving most lowland locations dry. Moisture and storm chances return by Sunday.