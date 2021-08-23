Skip to Content
Forecast
today at 7:22 AM
Published 6:43 AM

StormTRACK Weather: Isolated showers develop west Monday afternoon

Adela Escudero Lost Dog Trail 82321
Adela Escudero
Hector Montes 82321
Hector Montes
Lecho Rodriguez
Lencho and Lora Rodriguez
Eddie Corral 82321
Eddie Corral

Good Morning, everyone, we are off to a great start this Monday morning. As we take a look at the week ahead high pressure will provide fairly quiet weather conditions.

Temperatures will run above average in the 90s so the summer-time heat will be in full effect be sure and drink plenty of water. The Sacramento Mountains and areas west will have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Expect above average temperatures today, in the mid and upper 90s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 10 percent chance for isolated showers this afternoon.

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

