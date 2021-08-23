StormTRACK Weather: Isolated showers develop west Monday afternoon

Forecast

Good Morning, everyone, we are off to a great start this Monday morning. As we take a look at the week ahead high pressure will provide fairly quiet weather conditions.

Temperatures will run above average in the 90s so the summer-time heat will be in full effect be sure and drink plenty of water. The Sacramento Mountains and areas west will have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Expect above average temperatures today, in the mid and upper 90s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 10 percent chance for isolated showers this afternoon.