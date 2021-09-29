ABC-7 First Alert: The calm before the storm

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Active weather will make a return to the Borderland tomorrow. So enjoy the calm conditions today and get outdoors, before fall weather packs a punch to end our Monsoon season.

Afternoon highs will top off in the mid-80s. Winds will be from the west around 5-15 MPH, plus I'm tracking plenty of sunshine.

Isolated rain showers could develop later on this afternoon. However, I think we'll see more cloud development than anything.

Overnight, a cold front will dive into the area, which will fuel rain showers and thunderstorms to develop in the early morning hours. Scattered storms will pop off by 7 A.M. and become widespread. At times the Borderland will receive pockets of heavy rainfall. Those pockets could lead to flooding.

Thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow. Gusty outflow winds and lightning are also a threat.

Friday will be another transition day and begin our drying trend into the weekend. That's good news for the many weekend events going on such as the Southern NM State Fair, the UTEP game, and the La Viña Harvest Wine Festival.