StormTRACK Weather: Quiet weather returns this weekend

Forecast

Good Morning! I hope you had a great week and enjoyed yesterday's cool-down and rain showers. This morning will be cool as you're heading off to work and dropping the kids off at school.

Temperatures will remain cool this afternoon with most locations reaching the mid and upper 70s. Tonight looks dry and cool for the high school football games so take a jacket or a blanket.

The dry weather is expected through the weekend so if you are heading to the UTEP homecoming game the weather will be quiet. The weather also looks great for the Harvest Wine Festival and the New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo. Rain chances return next week at this point it looks to be a 10 percent chance.