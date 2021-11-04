StormTRACK Weather: Chilly morning and much cooler afternoon

El Paso, Texas- Grab the jackets, beanies, scarves, and even gloves this Thursday morning. Yesterday's cold front has ushered in much cooler air to the Borderland.

Northern portions of Doña Ana County and Otero County are under a Freeze warning till 9 A.M.

That means we will see temperatures drop below the freezing mark. It's our first real cold snap for the lowlands this season. So take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Bring your pets indoors!

An abundant amount of sunshine is on tap with calm winds. Afternoon highs will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temps rebound to the upper-70s/the lower-80s by the weekend.