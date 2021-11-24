StormTRACK Weather: Soggy start to a big travel day

El Paso, Texas- It's one of the biggest travel days in the country and many areas across El Paso woke up to some rain. The good news is, I don't believe it will cause any issues if you are traveling today. Much of this morning's rain is light and will taper off by lunchtime.

Expect a mild afternoon with highs in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for isolated rain showers. Winds will be from the west around 15-20 MPH.

A cold front dives into the area tonight which will crank up our winds, usher in more moisture, and cool afternoon highs into the 50s.

Winds will shift to an east/northeast direction. I'm forecasting gusts around 30 MPH affecting people who live on the western slopes of our area mountains. Expect windy conditions to last all Thanksgiving Morning and become breezy by the afternoon.

Lowlands will see on and off again rain showers. However, we could potentially see snow flurries in the higher elevation if temperatures cool down enough.