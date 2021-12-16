StormTRACK Weather: Nice day ahead, cooler weekend

Good Morning! Happy Thursday everyone.

Temperatures are noticeable cooler this morning behind the cold front that brought cooler air and gusty west winds.

The winds will be much calmer today out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon high temperatures will run cooler than yesterday but still warm for this time of year in the 60s.

The next cold front moves in this weekend dropping temperatures to the 50s, increasing winds, and bringing a chance for rain.