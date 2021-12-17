Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Mild today, cold front brings cooler temps, wind, and weekend rain

Good Morning! Happy Friday. If you need to finish your Christmas shopping today is a great day to do so. A cold front arrives this weekend bringing a chance for rain and snow in our eastern counties. The latest models show east El Paso seeing light snow overnight, if it gets cold enough it will be possible. Temperatures will cool to the 50s and the winds will increase Saturday morning as the cold front moves in. Those of you that live on the west side of town will experience the strongest winds.

Nichole Gomez

