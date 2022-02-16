ABC-7 First Alert: High winds, blowing dust followed by cooler temps

Good morning! The ABC-7 First Alert continues for high winds that will impact the Borderland Wednesday. East and northeast El Paso will experience the highest wind gusts around 50 to 55 mph along with light showers.

Some blowing dust and sand will cause reduced visibility on the roadways. Secure outdoor patio furniture, trampolines, and other loose objects.

Winds will die down tonight with colder air moving in behind the cold front. Temps Thursday are expected to be in the mid 50's.