ABC-7 First Alert: Windy conditions Tuesday, high winds return tomorrow

Good morning! The ABC-7 First Alert continues for a few more days for the winds followed by cooler temperatures Thursday.

This afternoon we will see another round of gusty winds but it won't be as windy as Monday. Winds will peak around 35 mph with some blowing dust. Temperatures will reach the 70s with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be the windiest day this week with gusts around 50+ mph with sustained winds between 30 to 40 mph. Winds this strong will create blowing dust and sand which will cause reduced visibilities. Critical fire danger will also be a concern, outdoor burning is not recommended.

Here are some useful tips if you get caught in a dust storm:

