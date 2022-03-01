StormTrack Weather: Warm and cloudy for the first day of Meteorological Spring

Good Morning! Meteorological spring begins today, get ready for a warm week. Temperatures will run above average through Friday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s. The region will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies with east winds between 5 and 10 mph.

There will be no weather worries if you are voting in the Texas Primaries or celebrating Fat Tuesday.

