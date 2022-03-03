ABC-7 First Alert: Cloudy skies and warm Thursday, gusty winds return

Good Morning! An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for Friday as stronger winds move into the region. Temperatures will reach the low 80s along with wind gusts near 40 mph. High fore danger will be a concern along with areas of blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures will cool back to the 60s this weekend behind a cold front. Winds will gust around 35 mph on Saturday and Sunday.

High clouds will remain on deck Thursday with areas west looking at the best chance for showers. We will remain warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and east winds are 5 to 15 mph.