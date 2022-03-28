ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds are expected for the start of the workweek

El Paso, Texas- After a warm and calm weekend. Active weather arrives today with the strongest winds blowing through town tomorrow.

Winds will range from 25-35 MPH today. It's still going to be relatively warm this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A mix of sun and clouds is also in store.

As for tomorrow, winds will strengthen in speed. I'm forecasting wind gusts around 50 MPH. Winds will be from the west/southwest so that means those who live on the eastern facing slopes of our area mountains will be impacted the most.

Make sure you tie down any loose outdoor furniture today before those winds really crank up.

Slim rain chances and cooler air will be associated with this weather system.