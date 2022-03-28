Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Published 7:53 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: Warm and windy Monday, stronger winds and cooler tomorrow

First Alert
KVIA
Stormtrack Weather First Alert

Good morning! I hope you enjoyed the very warm weekend and the sunshine because changes will arrive tomorrow. Expect another warm day today with breezy to windy conditions. The ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for Tuesday as a strong system brings gusty winds, blowing dust, rain, and mountain snow showers. There will still be a chance for showers on Wednesday along with windy conditions but warm weather returns by the end of the week.

Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content