ABC-7 First Alert: Warm and windy Monday, stronger winds and cooler tomorrow
Good morning! I hope you enjoyed the very warm weekend and the sunshine because changes will arrive tomorrow. Expect another warm day today with breezy to windy conditions. The ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for Tuesday as a strong system brings gusty winds, blowing dust, rain, and mountain snow showers. There will still be a chance for showers on Wednesday along with windy conditions but warm weather returns by the end of the week.
