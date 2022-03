The ABC-7 First Alert continues and so does the windy weather. The winds won't be as strong as yesterday but we will see wind gusts peak around 40 mph along with areas of blowing dust.

Temperatures will cool to the 70s running a few degrees below the average. Skies will be mainly clear but we can't rule out the chance of light showers around the area mountains.

The rest of the week looks calm, warm with plenty of sunshine.