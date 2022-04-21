ABC-7 First Alert: Sunny and warm afternoon, strong winds, high fire danger Friday

Sunny skies and warm dry weather will be the weather story for today, enjoy it! The winds will remain breezy out of the west around 10 to 15 mph with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average.

Big changes will arrive tomorrow therefore an ABC-7 First Alert is in place, primarily for strong winds up to 50 mph. The high winds along with dry conditions and low relative humidity will create critical fire danger; A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Friday.

A cold front moves into the area Saturday dropping afternoon highs to near normal, in the low 80s.