ABC-7 First Alert: Strong gusty winds, blowing dust, and high fire danger

Happy Earth Day, I hope you are enjoying your Friday so far. The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect today because a storm system will move into the area bringing winds gusts to 50+ mph and sustained winds between 25 to 35 mph. Southwest winds will bring widespread blowing dust and sand which could cause reduced visibilities during your afternoon and evening commute.

It will remain warm with temperatures reaching the 90s, running about 10 degrees above average. The combination of strong winds, low humidity, and continued drought will create extreme fire danger; outdoor burning is discouraged.

A cold front arrives Saturday which will allow about a 10-degree drop in temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s and upper 70s across the area along with gusts to 35 mph.

Stay with the StormTrack Weather team for weather updates througout the day.

Weather Safety Tips:

https://www.weather.gov/safety/wind

https://www.weather.gov/safety/wildfire

https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat