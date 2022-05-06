ABC-7 First Alert: Hot, windy along with fire danger Mother’s Day weekend

Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the week and the forecast for today looks great. Temperatures will warm to the 90s along with occasional westerly breezes around 10 to 20 mph.

The winds return this weekend along with very dry air which will increase the risk of wildfires. A Red Flag Warning will be in place across the Borderland.

Along with high fire danger, the winds will increase to 40 mph Saturday with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above the average. Although it won't be as hot on Mother's Day temperatures will reach the 90s along with gusts up to 45 mph.

Stay safe this weekend:

Wildfire Weather Safety

https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

