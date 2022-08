Good morning! A thunderstorm moved in early Thursday morning dumping rain and causing minor flooding in parts of the Upper Valley. The storm dropped up to an inch of rain in some spots. Moisture remains in place this afternoon giving us another day with scattered thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-90s.

