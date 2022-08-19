ABC-7 First Alert: Flood concerns Friday through Sunday
Good morning! The ABC-7 First Alert continues through the weekend. The heavy rain will begin tonight and continue through Saturday as Gulf moisture moves into the region. Heavy rain over time could lead to flash flooding with some areas seeing 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through next week.
Sandbag locations: https://kvia.com/news/2022/08/05/where-to-get-your-sandbags-if-you-live-in-flood-prone-areas/