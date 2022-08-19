Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Updated
today at 7:44 AM
Published 7:14 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: Flood concerns Friday through Sunday

Turn around
wx alert
Sand

Good morning! The ABC-7 First Alert continues through the weekend. The heavy rain will begin tonight and continue through Saturday as Gulf moisture moves into the region. Heavy rain over time could lead to flash flooding with some areas seeing 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through next week.

Sandbag locations: https://kvia.com/news/2022/08/05/where-to-get-your-sandbags-if-you-live-in-flood-prone-areas/
Article Topic Follows: Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content