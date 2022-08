Good morning! Drier conditions are expected today, but we will still have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Periods of heavy rain are expected with any storm. The grounds are saturated after the rain over the past week, and run-off and flash flooding are possible.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

