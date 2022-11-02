ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings windy conditions and cooler temps

Good morning! An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for windy conditions, rain, and cooler temperatures by the end of the week. Today will be another nice day but the winds will become breezy ahead of the next weather system. Winds will be from the southwest between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Skies continue to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid and upper 70s.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.