ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings windy conditions and cooler temps
Good morning! An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for windy conditions, rain, and cooler temperatures by the end of the week. Today will be another nice day but the winds will become breezy ahead of the next weather system. Winds will be from the southwest between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Skies continue to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid and upper 70s.