ABC-7 First Alert: Winds increase Thursday followed by colder temperatures

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for windy conditions followed by colder temperatures Friday. Sustained winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph will develop this afternoon with gusts around 40 mph, even stronger in the Las Cruces area near 45 mph.

Make sure you tie down any decorations you may have put up and be mindful that loose objects may be blown around, please drive with caution.

A Wind Advisory will begin at noon and continue until 10 pm. Friday the winds will continue around 35 mph along with a big drop in temperatures so dress warm heading out the door.