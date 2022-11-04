Skip to Content
StormTrack Weather: Colder and windy

Good morning, happy Friday! It will be a much colder day today after yesterday's cold front moved through the borderland. Skies will be mainly clear with west-northwest winds increasing to 30+ mph.

High temperatures will reach the upper 50s in Las Cruces and El Paso. If you are going to any of the high school football games or have dinner plans be sure and dress warmly, it will be cold and breezy.

Temperatures will drop below freezing in Dona Ana County tonight, a Freeze Warning will be in place through 9 am Saturday. Consider the 4 P's; pets, plants, and protect your pipes. To prevent outdoor pipes from bursting make sure they are wrapped and drip slowly.

Temperatures will gradually warm up this weekend. I am keeping an eye on the next cold front that could move in mid-week. Have a great day!

