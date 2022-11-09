StormTrack Weather: Warm and windy, Wednesday

Good morning! Windy conditions are expected today as the next weather system approaches the area. Winds will peak between 30 to 35 mph for the El Paso, Las Cruces area, with temperatures running above average.

Light showers are possible in the Gila region in the late afternoon hours as a cold front pushes in from the west.

A Wind Advisory will be in place for Grant and Otero New Mexico. Temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler Thursday followed by winds near 30 mph.

Veterans Day will be cooler and sunny with temperatures reaching the low 60s.