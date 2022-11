Good morning I hope you had a restful weekend. An ABC-7 First Alert for cooler temperatures and windy conditions this week. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to the low 60s. Winds will be strong early, especially east and northeast sides of town, with occasional breezes throughout the day. Temperatures will be chilly the rest of the week consider the 4 p's each night.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

