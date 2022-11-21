Good morning! Temperatures will be noticeably warmer than Sunday as high-pressure sets in. Highs will reach the upper 50s today and warm to the 60s for the rest of the week.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

