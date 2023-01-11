StormTrack Weather: Winds increase followed by a cool down
A cold front will bring breezy to windy conditions to the region on Wednesday. Winds will be strongest over Otero, Hudspeth, and Grant Counties. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s.
