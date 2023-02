Temperatures are warm for this time of year reaching upper 60's for your Saturday and 70's for your Sunday. It is a great weekend to enjoy the outdoors. Skies will be clear. Light breezes will be felt.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- Nice temperatures are present for your weekend. A cold front moves in Monday dropping temperatures.

