ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings windy conditions followed by a cool down

Good Morning! An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for windy conditions followed by a significant temperature drop on Tuesday.

On Monday, a cold front will move through the region. This will lead to a 10 to 20-degree temperature drop behind the cold front. The strongest winds will be between 20 to 35 mph in the El Paso and Las Cruces area with wind gusts between 35 to 40 mph; gusts up to 55 mph in the mountains.

Afternoon highs will remain warm in the 70s but the cold front will drop temperatures to the 50s on Tuesday.