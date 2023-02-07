Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Updated
today at 7:14 AM
Published 6:16 AM

StormTrack Weather: Cooler, slight rain chances, and breezy Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Dress warmly temperatures will be noticeably cooler today.

The next storm system will bring a chance for light rain for the El Paso and Las Cruces areas. After temperatures reached record values at the El Pao AIrport yesterday, temperatures will run about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Monday with occasional breezy northeast winds.

The best chance for light snow showers will be along the Sacramento Mountains and the Gila region. The temperatures will remain cool for the rest of the week. The next cold front moves in on Thursday picking up the winds but we quickly warm back up this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content