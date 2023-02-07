StormTrack Weather: Cooler, slight rain chances, and breezy Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Dress warmly temperatures will be noticeably cooler today.

The next storm system will bring a chance for light rain for the El Paso and Las Cruces areas. After temperatures reached record values at the El Pao AIrport yesterday, temperatures will run about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Monday with occasional breezy northeast winds.

The best chance for light snow showers will be along the Sacramento Mountains and the Gila region. The temperatures will remain cool for the rest of the week. The next cold front moves in on Thursday picking up the winds but we quickly warm back up this weekend.