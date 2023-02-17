ABC-7 First Alert: One more dry day before rain returns Presidents Day weekend

Happy Friday! An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for changes to the forecast through the Presidents Day weekend.

It was a bitterly cold start to the morning with the feels-like temperatures in the teens and 20s across the area and single digits along the Sacramento Mountains. Officially we reached 20 degrees at the El Paso International Airport. These afternoon temperatures will run around 10 to 20 degrees below normal Friday with afternoon highs reaching the low 50s. Clouds will increase, becoming partly to mostly cloudy.

There's good reason for the added cloud coverage it's due to a closed low that will drag tropical moisture into the area through Saturday morning. If the temperature drops below freezing we can't rule out the chance of some areas seeing a mix of freezing rain. The rain showers move out by the late afternoon hours with a second round of showers moving in on Sunday afternoon.

I think winds will be a key player in your outdoor plans during the 3-day weekend. It will be breezy to windy through Presidents Day, rain chances will remain in the forecast until Tuesday.

We are keeping an eye on next Wednesday as this could be another day of high winds, be sure and stay up to date with the latest weather conditions by downloading the KVIA Weather app for alerts from the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team. Please share your weather photos with us as well.

