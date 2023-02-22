Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Updated
today at 6:52 AM
Published 6:10 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: Very windy along with scattered showers Wednesday

FirstAlert-375x225

Good Morning! I hope you are prepared for today's high winds. The winds started to pick up overnight and will continue to increase throughout the day. Winds will be out of the southwest with sustained winds between 30 to 40 with gusts peaking out around 65 mph.

In addition to the strong winds, a cold front will usher in some cooler air making it feel cold outside.

We can't rule out structural damage, flying debris, broken tree limbs along with some patchy blowing dust, and isolated power outages.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content