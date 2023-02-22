ABC-7 First Alert: Very windy along with scattered showers Wednesday

Good Morning! I hope you are prepared for today's high winds. The winds started to pick up overnight and will continue to increase throughout the day. Winds will be out of the southwest with sustained winds between 30 to 40 with gusts peaking out around 65 mph.

In addition to the strong winds, a cold front will usher in some cooler air making it feel cold outside.

We can't rule out structural damage, flying debris, broken tree limbs along with some patchy blowing dust, and isolated power outages.