today at 8:53 AM
Published 6:01 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds return Wednesday/Thursday

Winds
Good Morning! We are waking up to quieter conditions Monday and we will finally get a break from the high winds today. The borderland battled the extreme winds Sunday with peak wind gusts in El Paso and Las Cruces at 71 mph, 74 mph in Deming, and 66 mph in Alamogordo.

Heading the door this morning, please bundle up as the wind chills are making it feel like the 20s and 30s! Monday and Tuesday will be breezy to low-end windy, with peak gusts around 25 to 30 mph.

The next wind maker will be Wednesday and Thursday, and the First Alert will remain in effect. We will also see about a 10 to 15-degree temperature drop between Wednesday and Thursday. I am not ruling out the chance if it gets cold enough to see a rain/snow mix Wednesday into Thursday.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

