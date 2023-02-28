Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Updated
today at 7:45 AM
Published 5:59 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: A strong cold front brings strong winds, rain, and colder air

FirstAlert-375x225
Elena Saenz
Elena Saenz
Elena Saenz 2
Elena Saenz

Good Morning! The weather will be quiet today with winds increasing between 20 to 30 mph. We will have mostly sunny skies and near-seasonal temperatures across most of the area with highs reaching the low 70s.

The ABC-7 First Alert continues as a strong cold front moves into the borderland from the west on Wednesday. The winds will increase to 40+ mph along with isolated rain showers and mountain snow through Thursday. There will be a big drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon with winds gusts up to 50 mph.

Friday through the weekend will be calmer and warmer.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content