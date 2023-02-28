ABC-7 First Alert: A strong cold front brings strong winds, rain, and colder air
Good Morning! The weather will be quiet today with winds increasing between 20 to 30 mph. We will have mostly sunny skies and near-seasonal temperatures across most of the area with highs reaching the low 70s.
The ABC-7 First Alert continues as a strong cold front moves into the borderland from the west on Wednesday. The winds will increase to 40+ mph along with isolated rain showers and mountain snow through Thursday. There will be a big drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon with winds gusts up to 50 mph.
Friday through the weekend will be calmer and warmer.