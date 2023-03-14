Skip to Content
Forecast
By
today at 7:45 AM
Published 7:23 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: Winds return along with cooler temperatures

FirstAlert-375x225

Good Morning! Tuesday will be another nice day, with high temperatures running a few degrees above average, in the 70s. We will be under mostly sunny skies with light winds.

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect as the next storm system moves across the region Wednesday and Thursday, bringing windy conditions, and increased chances of light mountain snow, rain, and cooler temperatures.

Windy conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday afternoons across the Borderland with wind gusts between 35 to 40 mph. Some blowing dust and sand will be possible Wednesday afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content