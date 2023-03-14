ABC-7 First Alert: Winds return along with cooler temperatures

Good Morning! Tuesday will be another nice day, with high temperatures running a few degrees above average, in the 70s. We will be under mostly sunny skies with light winds.

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect as the next storm system moves across the region Wednesday and Thursday, bringing windy conditions, and increased chances of light mountain snow, rain, and cooler temperatures.

Windy conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday afternoons across the Borderland with wind gusts between 35 to 40 mph. Some blowing dust and sand will be possible Wednesday afternoon.