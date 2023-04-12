Skip to Content
Forecast
By
today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:26 AM

StormTrack Weather: Near record high temps

Good morning! It will be another warm day Wednesday with near-record highs. Winds from the south or southeast will be breezy at 10 to 20 MPH.

Isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible; rain will be light. Tomorrow a cold front moves into the region, picking up the winds and bringing a temperature drop on Friday. It will be very dry Thursday and Friday, and a Red Flag warming will be in place for both days.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Any fire that develops will spread fast.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content