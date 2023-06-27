Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: The heat continues; Air Quality Alert through tonight

ABC-7 First Alert continues, and so do the hot conditions. Temperatures will continue to run around 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Wednesday, temperatures remain between 103 to 107. Triple digits remain in the forecast through Friday.

Temperatures will begin to decrease each afternoon; rain chances return this weekend. The Texas Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone Action Day for the El Paso Area until 8 PM.

Tonight partly cloudy skies, with a low of around 80 and winds out of the south wind 5 to 15 mph.

