Happy Saturday to the Borderland. We are on track for a nice summer day in the Borderland. Temps are expected to rise to 96... not too bad.

If you plan to go to the El Paso Chihuahua's matchup versus the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, it will be hot, but will immediately cool down once the sun goes down.

Rain chances are slowly dropping off for the Borderland, but we may have another opportunity at the end of the work week.