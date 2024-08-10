ABC-7 StormTrack: Above normal temperatures continue in the Borderland, rain chance remains slim

Happy Saturday to the Borderland! I am forecasting mostly dry and above-normal temperatures for the Borderland this weekend. Chances for showers and thunderstorms are low, but I cannot rule out a stray shower or two this weekend. Daily highs will be approximately in the mid to upper 90s some areas may see triple-digits.

If you plan to go to, the Locomotive game this evening, it will be in the 90s and mostly clear clouds.

Currently, we have a high-pressure system that is sitting over West/Central Texas. Because of this, most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will remain in western New Mexico.

Looking into the work week, our opportunities for rain will increase once that high-pressure system moves slightly east. Temperatures will remain above-normal with highs near 100 degrees.