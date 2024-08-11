ABC-7 StormTrack: Temperatures remain above normal, rain chances increase next week

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! It was another hot day in the Borderland. El Paso saw a high of 103, Las Cruces rose to 99.

We are tracking more above-normal temperatures this week. Highs will be around the upper 90s, maybe up to 103.

Likewise, precipitation chances will slowly increase by mid-week, but this will be short-lived... Another high-pressure system will build near New Mexico which will dry us out once again.