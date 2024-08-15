Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Near record high temperatures for the Borderland tomorrow and this weekend

We are issuing a First Alert in preparation for a sweltering weekend. We will see temperatures up to 105 in the Borderland.

Today, we will top out at 103 with a low chance of rain. We have a high-pressure system building over the Desert Southwest that will keep temperatures above normal and opportunities for rain low.

This weekend, temperatures will be near record highs and for the work week, we will remain above normal for this time of the year.

