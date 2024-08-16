Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Near record-breaking highs possible today and tomorrow

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Today, we are expected to rise to 104 with a nighttime near the 80s. Likewise, temps are expected to heat back up to 105 tomorrow afternoon.

I recommend hydrating, taking frequent breaks, and wearing sun protection if you plan to be out in these sweltering conditions.

A high-pressure system continues to build over the Desert Southwest, ushering in drier air. This is lowering rain chances and increasing daily highs in the Borderland.

Next week, temperatures are expected to remain above normal for this time of the year.

