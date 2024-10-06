ABC-7 Storm Track: Near record-high temperatures ahead of a weak backdoor cold front, brief cooldown for Monday and Tuesday

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! I am tracking a weak backdoor cold front that is expected to drop into the Borderland later this evening. Ahead of this front, low-end winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

Otherwise, we may surpass today's record-high of 94, set back in 2020. So far, El Paso has already hit 93 degrees. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 50s and 60s across the Borderland.

Behind the weak cold front, daily highs will rise into the 80s with nighttime lows in the 50s and 60s.