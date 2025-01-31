ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warming up in the Borderland, nice weekend ahead

After a cool and windy Thursday, we will begin to slowly warm up in the Borderland. I am forecasting highs in the upper 60s with nighttime lows in the upper 30s. This is slightly above normal for this time of the year.

We are tracking a very nice and quiet weekend in the Borderland! Daily highs will rise into the upper 60s/lower 70s and lows will be in the 40s. This warming trend will continue into the work week where highs could possibly rise into the 80s, well above normal for this time of the year.