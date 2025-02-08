ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Record breaking temperatures continue in the Borderland, cool down expected next week

The record-breaking heat wave continues in the Borderland this week. We are expected to rise into the 80s today and tomorrow. Today's record high is 79 degrees which was set in 2015. Likewise, tomorrow's record high is 78 which was set in 2017.

With these high temperatures and light winds, elevated fire weather is a concern across the Borderland.

Next week, a storm system will bring seasonal temperatures, highs in the 60s with lows in the lower 40s. Mainly dry conditions will remain present in the Borderland...