ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer today with breezy to windy conditions expected

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We kick off the work week with temperatures returning to above average. We also look at the return of blowing dust and windy conditions.

Today temperatures will warm up looking to reach about 10 degrees above our daily average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 76, Las Cruces 73. A weak cold front will approach the region mid week dropping temperatures to the 60s.

Throughout the region we will see breezy to windy patterns with wind gusts looking to peak at 35 MPH mid afternoon. With that we could see the return of patchy blowing dust and sand.