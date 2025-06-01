ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Nice and hot weather in the Borderland, rain chances linger

The Borderland will see highs in the mid to upper 90s today with very light rain chances. Most the moisture will remain west of the El Paso/Las Cruces area. Tonight, we will drop into the 70s.

Tomorrow, the Borderland will see a surge of moisture. Rain chances are looking much more promising compared to Friday and yesterday. Most of the action will be heavily focused over Southwestern New Mexico along and west of the Continental Divide.