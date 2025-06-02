ABC-7 First Alert: Isolated afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland, triple digits expected this weekend
We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for evening showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland. It will be mostly isolated. Rain chances are expected to drop later this evening after we lose daytime heating.
Rain chances will be minimal tomorrow and it will be warmer. We are on track for a hot weekend, triples are expected in the Borderland and some models are forecasting highs at 106 on Saturday.