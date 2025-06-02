Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Isolated afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland, triple digits expected this weekend

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:47 PM

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for evening showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland. It will be mostly isolated. Rain chances are expected to drop later this evening after we lose daytime heating.

Rain chances will be minimal tomorrow and it will be warmer. We are on track for a hot weekend, triples are expected in the Borderland and some models are forecasting highs at 106 on Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content