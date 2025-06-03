ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Drying out and heating up in the Borderland, triple-digits expected this week

After a multiple days of storm chances, we will start drying out in the Borderland. Likewise, the Borderland will continue to heat up, triple digits are expected this weekend.

Yesterday, our rainfall total for El Paso was 0.02 inches and Las Cruces saw 0.13 inches of rain.

This coming Friday and going into the weekend we are expected to rise into the triple digits. Some models have us hitting 105 by Sunday.

Long range models are leaning towards potential rain chances next week along with triple digits.