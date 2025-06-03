Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Drying out and heating up in the Borderland, triple-digits expected this week

By
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:44 PM

After a multiple days of storm chances, we will start drying out in the Borderland. Likewise, the Borderland will continue to heat up, triple digits are expected this weekend.

Yesterday, our rainfall total for El Paso was 0.02 inches and Las Cruces saw 0.13 inches of rain.

This coming Friday and going into the weekend we are expected to rise into the triple digits. Some models have us hitting 105 by Sunday.

Long range models are leaning towards potential rain chances next week along with triple digits.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content